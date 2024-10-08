Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 850 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.