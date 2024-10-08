Callan Family Office LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 76.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after buying an additional 278,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 77.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $192.69 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

