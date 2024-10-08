Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $234.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.