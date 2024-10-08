Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises 2.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 5.24% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GREK opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

