SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,095,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,082,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 116,250 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after buying an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

