Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 23,450 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2,626.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 290,976 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,892,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

