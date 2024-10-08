Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 13,344 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,246.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,963.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,975.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,729.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

