Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires 2,444 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 5.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,356.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,326.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,292.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $811.42 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

