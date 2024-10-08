Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 1,164 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

