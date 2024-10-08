Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 229 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 582.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 53,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 45,711 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 8,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 51,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.11.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.