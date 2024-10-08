Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $253.73 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $279.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average is $234.01.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.56.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

