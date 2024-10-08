Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FANG stock traded down $4.80 on Tuesday, hitting $194.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average of $195.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

