Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,278 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,101. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.