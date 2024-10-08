Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 912,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,221. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.