JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $67.90. 761,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $3,072,756. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

