General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.08. 2,359,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,177,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

