Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 283,473 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

