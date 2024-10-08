Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 45.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Accenture by 45.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 66,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

ACN stock opened at $356.68 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.71. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 54.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.