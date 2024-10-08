Diversified Trust Co Buys 811 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,603,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $463.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $483.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.73.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

