Diversified Trust Co Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average of $247.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

