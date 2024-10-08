Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

PFE stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

