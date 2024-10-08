Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,486 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

