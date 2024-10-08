City Center Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.