Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.