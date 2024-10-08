iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

