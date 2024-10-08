Dent Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $82.96 million and $2.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00253556 BTC.
Dent Profile
Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.
Dent Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.