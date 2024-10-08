zkSync Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61.77 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $461.07 million and $61.77 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00253556 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12961451 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $69,381,637.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

