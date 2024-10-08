GXChain Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.19 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

