Wanchain (WAN) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.25 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,283,963 coins and its circulating supply is 198,283,898 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

