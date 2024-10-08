Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0595 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $339,591.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,292,649 coins and its circulating supply is 81,286,937 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.