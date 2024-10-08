Turbo Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Turbo has a market capitalization of $463.82 million and $183.58 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Turbo token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00664156 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $140,730,767.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

