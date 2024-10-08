Taiko (TAIKO) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Taiko has a market capitalization of $121.87 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00253556 BTC.

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.6202223 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $18,739,130.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

