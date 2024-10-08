Achain Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.29 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

