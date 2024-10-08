Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.73 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $64.73 million and $1.67 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00253556 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 852,996,877 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 852,712,045.2974794. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07887635 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,094,104.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

