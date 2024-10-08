Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Tops $2,485.05

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,485.05 or 0.03999143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $392.15 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00253556 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 242,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 241,720.89266525. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,494.54773271 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,968,272.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

