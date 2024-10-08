Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $101.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $101,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $264.18.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.