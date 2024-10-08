Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 1.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Generac worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

