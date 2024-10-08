Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GSY opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

