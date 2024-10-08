Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

