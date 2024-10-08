Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

