City Center Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

City Center Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.