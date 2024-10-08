Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $46.46 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $46,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,857,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $802.82 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $826.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $737.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $694.46.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

