iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after buying an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.