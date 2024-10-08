Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,256 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 975,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after acquiring an additional 883,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

MKC opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

