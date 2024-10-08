Callan Family Office LLC Buys 201 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of Triumph Financial worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,607,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 881,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

