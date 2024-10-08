Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $168.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

