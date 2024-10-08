Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,842,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

FRT opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

