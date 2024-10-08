Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

