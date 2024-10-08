Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Stryker by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $345.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

