W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,022.84 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,049.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $987.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $959.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,005.20.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

